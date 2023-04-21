4th T20, Pakistan won the toss and decided to field

The Pakistan and New Zealand cricket action has shifted to Rawalpindi after Lahore and today the fourth T20 International match between the two teams will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. In the fourth T20 match between Pakistan and New Zealand, Pakistan won the toss and decided to field first. In the three matches played so far, green shirts have won the first two matches and New Zealand has won the third match. A win for New Zealand in today’s match will level the series at 2-2, after which the fifth and deciding match will be played on April 24. In case of victory for Pakistan, the Green Shirts will be able to take a decisive lead of 1-3.