Tierra Adentro presents AYVU, new album with international collaborations

The third disc of Inlandtitled “Ayvu”, contains songs performed in Guarani together with the valuable collaboration of established artists, from the north to the south of Latin America. After the first song that was released a few days ago, “What Sy”, with the Colombians Monsieur Periné, it is time to reveal the names of the fourteen voices that are part of this project.

The emphasis on the search for the enhancement of our native language in this new album by Tierra Adentro found allies in all corners of our continent. The tracklist of “Ayvu” presents fourteen songs performed by the band, together with voices from different countries:

Instead of Techaga ́u – ft. Ayme Nuviola (CUB)

Che Sy – ft. Mr. Perine (COL)

I’m Not Afraid – ft. Ahyre (ARG)

Love After Love – Tierra Adentro

Memories of Ypacarai – ft. Eugenia Leon (MEX)

I Almost Think Here You Stay – ft. Rosalia Leon (MEX)

I’m Coming To Your Place – ft. Gepe (CHI)

Jopara – Underground

River Traveler – ft. Brito Chicken (COL)

Gangway – ft. Alejandro Zavala (COL)

India – ft. The Castles (PAR)

I’m From My Land – ft. Pablo Benegas and Yeissi Contero (PAR)

Choguy Bird – ft. Gaby Moreno (GUA)

I’m Going – ft. Mireya Ramos (USA)

Following the path taken by the previous album “Aguije”, it sought to delve even deeper into the neatness of the arrangements and the challenge of teaching the words to the brother artists from different countries, teaching phonetics and explaining their meaning to all of them. The feelings transmitted by our Guarani language are embodied in each of the songs.

Today it is translated as noise or sound, after etymological studies of the meaning of “Ayvu”, conducted under the advice of Professor Mario Rubén Álvarez, refers us to a greeting that meant: “I give you my word, the pure spring of the soul ».

“We like that “word” and “soul” are the same word in Guarani, and to know that what we say and express outwards is what each one of us has inside. For us, “Ayvu” is our shared song and soul, and bringing that message in our native language to international artists excites us so much that it doesn’t have words to describe it”, explains the band.

Within the historical context, Guaraní is the first American indigenous language to achieve official language status. According to statistical data, in Latin America, 1 in 5 indigenous peoples have already lost their native language, and with this, it must be considered that with each language that disappears, the world loses a wealth of traditional knowledge.

With their previous album, “Aguije”, Tierra Adentro got nominated to the Latin Grammys in the category “Best Folk Album”, in 2020. Tierra Adentro are: Dani Meza (voice), Luis Duarte (voice and guitar), Rodrigo Pereira (keyboard accordion and vocals), Beto Barrios (drums) and Ariel Escurra (bass and vocals).

The band will tour the United States and Europe and will have a show to present the album on August 13 in Paraguay.

The album “Ayvu” is a project developed by IDS Music, a record label of young national artists who also administer songs from the catalog of bands such as Flou, Los Lilas, Tribu Sónica, Nhandei Zha, Garage 21, Antenna, etc. This time executed in association with Hit Music 21.