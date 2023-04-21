A young man was shot dead in the Las Mercedes neighborhood of El Copey

While sitting on a stone in a sector of the Las Mercedes neighborhood in the municipality of El Copey, a 23-year-old man was shot at by unknown individuals.

The victim, identified as Pedro Luis Hernández, ran to a house in that sector to take refuge and from there he was transferred by the community to the local hospital where he arrived dead.

The authorities did not report that this man recorded judicial notes and indicated at the time that the motives were under investigation.

The whereabouts of the murderer are unknown.

Related