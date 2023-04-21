Home » Roma and Juventus qualified for the semi-finals of the Europa League
Roma and Juventus qualified for the semi-finals of the Europa League

Juventus drew 1-1 with Sporting Lisbon in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-finals to advance to the semi-finals having won 1-0 in the first leg. In the semi-finals they will meet Sevilla, who eliminated Manchester United in the quarter-finals with an aggregate result of 5-2. Roma, the other Italian players involved in the tournament, also progressed after beating Feyenoord 4-1 after extra time. In the semifinals, he will play against Bayer Leverkusen.

The quarter-finals of the Conference League, the third European tournament for club teams, also concluded in the evening. Fiorentina lost 3-2 at home against Lech Poznan but still progressed thanks to the 4-1 victory obtained in the first leg in Poland. In the semifinals he will play against Basel.

Also counting Milan and Inter, who will meet in the semi-finals of the Champions League, there are five Italian teams in the semi-finals of the three European cups. Each tournament could therefore have an Italian finalist (there will certainly be one in the Champions League).

