Home Health Hospitals, Covid hospitalizations and holidays cut performance
Health

Hospitals, Covid hospitalizations and holidays cut performance

by admin
Hospitals, Covid hospitalizations and holidays cut performance

It is almost the perfect storm. Bergamo hospitals in these days of blazing heat find themselves having to deal with the need to allow their employees, doctors and nurses in the first place, to go on vacation (many since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020 are tightening their belts and holding on , with a spirit of sacrifice that is heroic) and at the same time to reorganize the departments in the face of the pressure of hospitalizations for Covid, due to the infections that have grown in recent weeks (hospitalizations fall late compared to infections) and the number of employees who he is infected and absent.

Add to this the need to respond to the indications of the Region which “pushes” on the disposal of waiting lists and which asks hospitals to streamline the arrears in terms of specialist visits

outpatient services and surgical interventions, exceeding 100% of the budget made in the pre-Covid era, here is that the perfect storm is already underway.

See also  Beware of fatigue and chronic weakness as they could be the wake-up call of this common syndrome

You may also like

Meningitis, young woman in intensive care, three family...

Pluto’s terrain is complex and it reaches “opposite”...

Here are 3 foods to eat before bed,...

Naughty Dog Announces Key Remake Projects of “The...

Dogs risk this disease with a mosquito bite

Smallpox monkeys: WHO, “it’s a global health emergency”...

Monkeypox, WHO: it is a global health emergency

Consumer electronics are growing (little) only for TV...

68,170 new cases and 116 deaths – breaking...

WHO has declared monkeypox an international health emergency

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy