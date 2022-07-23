It is almost the perfect storm. Bergamo hospitals in these days of blazing heat find themselves having to deal with the need to allow their employees, doctors and nurses in the first place, to go on vacation (many since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020 are tightening their belts and holding on , with a spirit of sacrifice that is heroic) and at the same time to reorganize the departments in the face of the pressure of hospitalizations for Covid, due to the infections that have grown in recent weeks (hospitalizations fall late compared to infections) and the number of employees who he is infected and absent.



Add to this the need to respond to the indications of the Region which “pushes” on the disposal of waiting lists and which asks hospitals to streamline the arrears in terms of specialist visits



outpatient services and surgical interventions, exceeding 100% of the budget made in the pre-Covid era, here is that the perfect storm is already underway.