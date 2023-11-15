Microsoft’s First-Party Game Lineup Set to Expand Rapidly After Acquisition of Activision Blizzard

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard has sparked excitement and curiosity among gamers and industry insiders alike. With the expanded first-party game lineup, Microsoft is estimating a whopping 40% growth in gaming revenue in the next quarter.

One enthusiastic netizen and graphic designer in the Xbox community, @Klobrille, has taken the initiative to create an information map of Microsoft’s first-party game lineup. This map showcases the game roadmap from 2020 to 2024, highlighting games that have been released and those in the pipeline for future release.

According to game expert Joost van Dreunen, Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is projected to significantly increase first-party revenue, with an estimated annual revenue of $11.6 billion. This acquisition will further strengthen Microsoft’s position in the gaming industry.

Currently, Microsoft’s studio situation includes Xbox Game Studio, Company B, Activision, Blizzard, and King, with an estimated total of over 20,000 employees across these studios. The diverse range of games and talent within these studios positions Microsoft as a major player in the gaming market.

With the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft is now the parent company of popular game series such as “Call of Duty”, “Overwatch”, “Diablo”, “World of Warcraft”, and “Candy Crush Saga”. This consolidation of well-established gaming franchises under one umbrella is expected to have a significant impact on the gaming industry.

As the gaming landscape continues to evolve, Microsoft’s expansion into the first-party game market through the acquisition of Activision Blizzard marks a major milestone for the company. Gamers can look forward to a diverse and exciting lineup of games across various platforms in the coming years.