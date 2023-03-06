Being active, eating healthy, maintaining a healthy body weight, not smoking, controlling cholesterol and blood pressure and keeping blood glucose levels low during middle age: these are the seven good habits that, according to a study by the American Academy of Neurology, lower your risk of developing diseases like Alzheimer’s as you get older.

The data speak for themselves: over one million Italians live with dementia (about 600,000 are Alzheimer’s) and, according to forecasts, the number of people in the world who will be affected by this disease will reach 153 million in 2050, tripling compared to to current figures. That’s why it’s crucial to understand if there are ways to prevent the onset of dementia.