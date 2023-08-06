7 hardy grasses for balconies and terraces that provide privacy

Hardy grasses have grown in popularity in recent years. In summer they are a beautiful planting partner for flowers and decorative leaf perennials, but in autumn and winter they become a highlight in the tub garden. The next varieties are not only beautiful to look at, but also offer privacy all year round.

Hardy grasses for the patio

The next hardy ornamental grasses score with an opaque growth and are ideal as a privacy screen on the terrace. They need medium-sized to large pots, are frost hardy and can be overwintered outside. Whether as a soloist, in groups or together with autumn flowers and perennials: the following species are versatile.

Wintergreen giant moor grass provides privacy

The giant moor grass offers privacy all year round in the home garden. It has an upright habit, whereby the maximum growth height can vary depending on the variety. With their attractive autumn colors and beautiful inflorescences, the next varieties are real ornaments for the patio.

The “Fountain” variety has yellow-brown flowers, attractive autumn colors and an upright habit. The ornamental grass grows to a height of about 160 cm. The optimal location is in the sun, the grass tolerates partial shade well.

The variety “Edith Dudszus” is a bog moor grass with a maximum growth height of 120 cm, green stalks and yellow, red, orange or apricot flowers.

The “Transparent” variety has overhanging, filigree shoots and feathery flower heads. This strain is the tallest of the three, growing to around 180cm tall.

Silver Chinese reed for the tub garden

The silver Chinese reed has enjoyed great popularity in recent years. It is particularly popular Black “Zebragrass”, which attracts attention with its brown filaments in autumn and yellow-green culms in summer. This variety grows to around 150 cm and is very easy to care for. The flowering period begins in late summer and ends in late autumn.

Frost hardy switchgrass for the terrace

Switchgrass is a popular prairie grass native to the United States. The plant is a true survivor and can easily adapt to any soil and light conditions.

The “Northwind” variety impresses with its filigree straws, which are also a real eye-catcher when dry. The grass gets along practically without care, only in the first two years should the young plant be watered during long periods of heat.

The “Hänse Herms” variety grows to around 120 cm in height and has an upright habit. That is why the plant is ideal as a privacy screen for the terrace.

Tall ornamental grasses: Reed grass

Reed grass is a tall ornamental grass (maximum growth height around 150 cm) with slender panicles of flowers and filigree green stalks. The spikes are green in summer, but turn brown in autumn. This attractive autumn color makes the ornamental grass a visual highlight in a sunny tub garden. Incidentally, the riding grass has another decisive advantage: it does not form rhizomes.

Evergreen grass with a compact habit for the balcony

The next grasses score with a compact growth, but are in no way inferior to the tall ornamental grasses in terms of appearance. They are perfect for small containers on the balcony, some of which can even be planted in window boxes.

The Japanese sedge: a beautiful evergreen plant

The Japanese sedge is a beautiful wintergreen plant that is a real eye-catcher in balcony boxes despite its short growth height of 30 cm. Typical of the “Evergold” variety are its filigree, yellow culms with a green edge. The grass grows hemispherically, making it the perfect specimen plant in a Japanese-style garden.

Dwarf Chinese reed as a privacy screen

The dwarf Chinese reed variety „Adagio“ is a compact alternative to tall Chinese reed. In August and September, the grass bears numerous silver-white flowers, making it the perfect privacy screen for the balcony. It looks particularly beautiful when staged in a tall bucket. The grass prefers a sunny spot and well-drained soil.

Colored ornamental grasses: The most beautiful lamp cleaning grass varieties

Lamp cleaning grass, also known as feather bristle grass, is an exotic plant from Australia. Depending on the variety, the culms have different saturated green color and brown, pink or white flowers.

The “Hamelin” variety has a bushy, compact habit (maximum growth height 60 cm), beautiful golden-brown autumn leaves and flower spikes that last into January. The plant prefers a sunny to shady place, the flowering period begins in July and ends in September.

On the “Red” Lottery has attractive dark grass blades with light spikes. The ornamental grass is evergreen, has overhanging stalks and grows to a maximum height of 70 cm. The flowering period begins in August and ends in October.

The “Fireworks” variety has attractive red-brown culms, grows to around 100 cm in height and produces flowers in late summer and autumn.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

