Apple, revenue of $81 billion in the third quarter of 2023…

Apple just unveiled the financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, which corresponds to the April-June period of the same year: the company reported a revenue of $81.8 billion and net quarterly income of $19.9 billionequivalent to $1.26 per diluted share.

These numbers represent a slight decrease compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year. In fact, as reported by iPhone Italia, last year’s turnover was 83.0 billion dollars and net income amounted to 19.4 billion dollars, equal to 1.20 dollars per diluted share.

A notable fact is the gross margin, which rose to 44.5% in the third fiscal quarter of 2023 compared to 43.3% in the same period of the previous year. Apple also announced a quarterly dividend payment of $0.24 per share, which will be effected on August 17. And it will affect shareholders registered by August 14th.

Compared to the past, Apple has stopped providing the number of units sold for each product segment. Instead, it has opted for a breakdown of revenue by product category, which provides a broader overview of its commercial success. Again, however, we see the iPhone as nearly half the revenue. But an increasingly important role is played by services, which are now worth a quarter of the turnover.

iPhone – 48,5%

Services – 25,9%

Mac – 8,4%

Wearables, Home, Accessories – 10,1%

iPad – 7,1%

Apple CEO, Tim Cookcommented on the financial results just published with these words: “We are happy to report that we set an all-time high in Services revenue during the June quarter, driven by over 1 billion paid subscriptions, and we’ve seen continued strength in emerging markets from iPhone sales. From education to the environment, we continue to advance our values, while championing innovation that enriches the lives of our customers and leaves the world in a better state than we found it.”

