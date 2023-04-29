730 pre-compiled 2023, starting from 2 May. From deadlines to delegation: here are the new rules

Tax declaration at the go. Model 730 pre-filled will be available on the Revenue Agency website from the afternoon of Tuesday 2 May, while from Thursday 11 it will be possible to accept, modify and send the 730 and the Income form. This year’s declarations will be even easier to use, thanks also to the possibility of delegating a trusted person both online and via video call. The rules of this new season of declarations have been defined in two provisions signed by the Director of the Revenue Agency, Ernesto Maria Ruffini.

