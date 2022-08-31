8BitDo earlier announced the launch of its high-end positioning Orion series control handles, which distinguish between Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless connection versions, and additional wired connection versions. It is expected to be officially sold on October 28, and is currently open. pre order.

Among them, the Bluetooth version and the 2.4GHz wireless connection version are equipped with rechargeable lithium-ion electronic batteries and come with a set of dedicated charging bases, while the wired version is only connected to the device through a USB cable.

As for the three control handles, they all use a similar shape to the Xbox control handle, but add two additional sets of buttons at the bottom.

The three control handles all support the storage of three sets of key setting data, which is convenient for users to switch between different games, and can also be set through a dedicated app for Windows, Android or iOS.

In terms of suggested price, the Bluetooth version will be sold for $70, which can be used for Windows, Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch, while the 2.4GHz wireless version can be used for Windows, Android, and Raspberry Pi development boards to build devices. It is recommended to sell The price is $50, and the wired version is available for Windows, Android, Raspberry Pi, and the Nintendo Switch, with a suggested price of $35.