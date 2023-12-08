8 Easy Tips to Follow

**8 Tips on How Not to Gain Weight in Winter**

Winter is a season that brings with it unique weight maintenance challenges. Shorter days, reduced exposure to sunlight and low temperatures are pushing many people to slow down their pace of life and increase their food consumption. All of this can easily lead to weight gain during the winter months. However, with some simple strategies and a conscious lifestyle, it is possible to avoid gaining weight during this season. In this article, we’ll explore eight easy-to-follow tips for maintaining your weight in the winter.

1. **Move as much as possible:**

Maintaining a healthy energy balance is essential to avoid weight gain. To do this, it is important to move as much as possible. Here are some simple strategies for incorporating physical activity into your winter routine, such as walking up the stairs, walking to the office, practicing power walking in the park, and doing home exercises.

2. **Practice mindful eating:**

In winter, challenges to our mental health can be accentuated by stress and tiredness. Dedicate at least 5 minutes a day to meditation, focusing on your breathing. During meals, adopt “mindful eating”. Eat slowly and chew each bite at least 20-30 times. This will help you recognize the signs of satiety, avoiding overeating.

3. **Prefer whole foods:**

Fill your plate with whole, unprocessed foods. These foods are rich in nutrients and lower in calories than processed products. Include in your diet fresh seasonal vegetables and fruit, eggs, lean meats and fresh fish, legumes and whole grains, nuts and seeds, and unrefined oils.

4. **Use spices:**

Harness the power of spices to add flavor to your dishes without adding excess calories. Some spices such as turmeric, cumin, and ginger have anti-inflammatory properties, while herbs such as parsley, basil, and coriander are rich in vitamins.

5. **Limit portions:**

To avoid eating excessive portions, use smaller plates, such as bowls. This approach can help you feel fuller with smaller portions.

6. **Choose healthy snacks:**

When you need a snack, opt for healthy, low-calorie options like strips of carrots, celery, or pepper with hummus, apple or pear slices with almond or nut butter, nuts and seeds, and low-fat yogurt with fresh fruit.

7. **Be careful with drinks:**

Avoid high-sugar packaged fruit juices, drinkable fruit yogurts, and sports drinks, and limit your consumption of alcoholic beverages. Prefer tea, herbal teas, and fresh fruit juices. Make sure you drink plenty of water throughout the day.

8. **Prioritize sleep:**

Lack of sleep can increase your appetite and lead to less healthy food choices. Maintain a regular sleep routine and create a comfortable sleeping environment by regulating temperature and reducing light.

In conclusion, maintaining weight in winter is possible by following these strategies. The balance between a healthy diet, physical activity, and good stress management is the key to enjoying winter without worrying about gaining weight. By following these tips, you can take care of yourself during the cold season and maintain a healthy weight.

