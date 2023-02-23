SPORT and health: to enhance such a winning combination, the collaboration between the Federation of Oncologists, Cardiologists and Hematologists (FOCE) and the Italian Basketball Federation (FIP) was born. The new partnership, presented today in Livorno, on the threshold of the Italy-Ukraine basketball match (valid for qualification for the 2023 World Cup), aims to get Italians, who have become increasingly sedentary especially after the pandemic, to get up from their chairs and sofas and lockdowns.