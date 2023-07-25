A cell phone fingerprint may offer an early warning of cancer risk.

Age is a major risk factor for many diseases, including cancer. Between the ages of 25 and 65, the risk of developing cancer increases by 4,000%. New research has explored a ‘fingerprint’ in cells associated with cancer and aging to see if it is possible to predict who is at risk before cancer develops. Research has identified a signal of DNA methylation (DNAm) common to aging and cancer risk. A team of researchers from Yale School of Medicine has developed cell models that isolate this signal to understand how it affects disease.

Through analysis of clinical tissue samples, it was found that the CellDRIFT it is increased in aged tissue, cancer tissue, and even normal tissue taken from cancer patients.

The researchers found that cancerous tissues of the thyroid, breast, lung, pancreas and colon show an increase in CellDRIFT compared to healthy control tissues. Additionally, they correlated CellDRIFT with worse health outcomes in a breast cancer cohort, potentially helping researchers predict how aggressive a particular cancer is.

The researchers hope the study will help scientists better understand how to delay the onset of chronic diseases like cancer that appear to be linked to aging and help people live longer, healthier lives.

More than bad luck: Cancer and aging are linked to replication-driven changes to the epigenome.

Minteer CJ, Thrush K, Gonzalez J, et al.

Sci Adv. 2023;9(29):eadf4163. two: 10.1126/sciadv.adf4163

Source: Yale School of Medicine

