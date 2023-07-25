Exploring the New Development Ecology of the Pharmaceutical Industry: Insights from Shanghai Exchange and Study

Jiang Xiaodong, director of the Provincial Drug Administration, recently visited Shanghai to study and exchange ideas on the new development trends in the pharmaceutical industry. The purpose of the visit was to implement the province’s plans to build a strategic pillar industrial cluster of biomedicine and health, and to promote the high-quality development of the pharmaceutical industry.

Jiang Xiaodong was accompanied by Yan Zhen, a member of the party group and deputy director of the Provincial Drug Administration, as well as other key officials from different departments within the organization. The team conducted field research and held discussions with various pharmaceutical institutions and government bodies in Shanghai.

During their visit, the research team visited several renowned institutions such as the Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Shanghai Zhangjiang Science City, WuXi AppTec, and Shanghai Pharmaceutical Group. They also had discussions with the Shanghai Municipal Drug Administration, focusing on topics such as innovative measures for promoting high-quality development in the pharmaceutical industry, drug regulatory informationization, and capacity building for technical support in drug regulation.

Shanghai, being a prominent hub for the national biopharmaceutical industry, has shown great maturity in terms of its innovation chain, industrial chain, capital chain, and talent chain. It boasts excellent infrastructure throughout the entire process of drug research and development, production, circulation, and use. Additionally, the city has strong policy support and a robust integration of industry and finance. In recent years, Shanghai has implemented various policies and measures to promote high-quality development in the biomedical industry, including the establishment of a biomedical fund and a biomedical innovation transformation fund. This has led to the formation of an industrial innovation and development ecosystem that resembles a “tropical rainforest” in terms of its dynamism and diversity.

The Shanghai Municipal Drug Administration has continuously innovated its systems, services, and regulations, resulting in the improved modernization of drug supervision. On the other hand, Guangdong has been actively promoting comprehensive drug supervision reforms as well as the development of a demonstration zone for drug safety governance and high-quality industrial development. Through the implementation of 221 comprehensive reform projects, the region has injected considerable momentum into the field of drug supervision in the new era. The deepening of exchanges and cooperation between Guangdong and Shanghai will further enrich the practice of Chinese-style modern drug supervision and accelerate the high-quality development of the pharmaceutical industry across regions.

The visit of Jiang Xiaodong and his team to Shanghai has provided valuable insights into the new development trends in the pharmaceutical industry. This exchange of ideas and experiences will contribute to the overall growth and advancement of the industry, further enhancing its potential for high-quality development.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

