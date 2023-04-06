Home Health A gym named after little Alessio, also Ciro Immobile in Sezze for the ceremony
Health

A gym named after little Alessio, also Ciro Immobile in Sezze for the ceremony

by admin

It was named after Alessio, the 6-year-old boy who, after battling a serious illness, left us in March 2021, the gym of the Istituto Comprensivo Valerio Flacco in Sezze Scalo. The moving ceremony took place last April 3 in the presence of the mayor Lidano Lucidi as well as the child’s family, schoolmates, school staff and members of the school council.

A beautiful moment to remember the child who died prematurely after fighting against a terrible disease, leaving an unfillable void within his family and among all the people who loved him but who, even though he was so small, gave everyone a great life lesson. For Alessio, a few months before his death, there had been a great mobilization when his father’s cousin had organized a fundraiser to fly a plane over his home with an inscription dedicated to him.

And now this initiative to pay tribute to him. Not even Ciro Immobile wanted to miss the ceremony at the ceremony, who had surprised Alessio by going to visit him at home and to whom he had wanted to dedicate a sweet message on the day of his death: “You fought like a lion. Hello champion. I’ll miss you” wrote the striker and captain of Lazio. And so the attacker returned to Sezze to pay homage to Alessio who was a great fan of Ciro Immobile.

The child’s aunt, on the other hand, donated a mural that represents Alessio’s world, passions and will to live, which everyone will be able to admire by going to the gym that bears his name.

See also  The Last of Us: Part I details all the improvements in a 10-minute gameplay video - The Last of Us: Part I



You may also like

Registry of vaccines and antibiotics for antimicrobial resistance...

Ukrainian war, updates. Macron to Xi: “China has...

Vinitaly, the ministers talk about the health benefits...

Blood cancers, special lymphocytes are born against myeloid...

Covid, spray vaccine promoted in the first test

Lukaku between anger and disappointment: here’s what the...

Mauled to death by her brother’s rottweiler, she...

Gym and psychologist join the company to attract...

The ENT doctors’ surgical strike never ends –...

Infections, the superbug from contaminated eye drops can...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy