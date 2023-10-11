“A heritage alongside the National Health System”

Wednesday 11 October 2023 ROPI (Italian Patients’ Oncology Network) presented the White Paper on Oncology Associations: the census of organized groups of patients and caregivers who support the needs of those suffering from cancer and support institutions and clinicians in defining care needs and clinical research.

Patients’ oncology associations e caregiver registered in Italy in 2023 are over 1,740.

On average one for every 100 thousand inhabitants: the highest number in the main European countries

“Patients’ oncology associations and caregiver they assist, listen, take care of, support the patient and contribute to filling some social-welfare and information needs, fulfilling a psycho-social mission – explains Minister Orazio Schillaci, who signs the preface of the volume – They are precious allies who also help to stimulate actions, social-health interventions and legislative activity as in the case of the law on oncological oblivion. A human and social heritage whose support contributes to strengthening the assistance offered by the National Health System”.

The first White Paper on the world of oncology volunteering was presented to the Ministry of Health during a conference moderated by Maria Emilia Bonaccorso, with the participation of Stefania Gori, President of ROPI, representatives of the Associations, patients and caregivers and the Institutions.

The White Book is promoted and drawn up by ROPI with the collaboration of the Regional Oncology Networks, the Italian oncology IRCCS, and the oncology structures.

This volume aims to survey, but above all to enhance, the role and operations that oncology associations of patients and caregivers play in the regional, social and collective fabric.

