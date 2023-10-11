Home » “A heritage alongside the National Health System”
Health

“A heritage alongside the National Health System”

by admin
“A heritage alongside the National Health System”

Wednesday 11 October 2023 ROPI (Italian Patients’ Oncology Network) presented the White Paper on Oncology Associations: the census of organized groups of patients and caregivers who support the needs of those suffering from cancer and support institutions and clinicians in defining care needs and clinical research.

Patients’ oncology associations e caregiver registered in Italy in 2023 are over 1,740.
On average one for every 100 thousand inhabitants: the highest number in the main European countries

“Patients’ oncology associations and caregiver they assist, listen, take care of, support the patient and contribute to filling some social-welfare and information needs, fulfilling a psycho-social mission – explains Minister Orazio Schillaci, who signs the preface of the volume – They are precious allies who also help to stimulate actions, social-health interventions and legislative activity as in the case of the law on oncological oblivion. A human and social heritage whose support contributes to strengthening the assistance offered by the National Health System”.

The first White Paper on the world of oncology volunteering was presented to the Ministry of Health during a conference moderated by Maria Emilia Bonaccorso, with the participation of Stefania Gori, President of ROPI, representatives of the Associations, patients and caregivers and the Institutions.

The White Book is promoted and drawn up by ROPI with the collaboration of the Regional Oncology Networks, the Italian oncology IRCCS, and the oncology structures.

This volume aims to survey, but above all to enhance, the role and operations that oncology associations of patients and caregivers play in the regional, social and collective fabric.

See also  Under the rubble for 10 days, it resists 4 conditions - Sanity

Download

See also

To know more

You may also like

The Growing Crisis of Gambling Addiction: Expert Discusses...

here’s when it’s not needed (and the alternatives)

War government in Israel. Gaza in the dark....

Pine Nuts: The Superfood that Can Transform Your...

Cancer, an EU record for patient associations in...

Florida Man Guilty in $67 Million Medicare Fraud...

Cures and artificial intelligence: privacy and the risk...

The Secrets of Centenarians: Exploring the Eating Habits...

Calcium and Vitamin D, the importance of correct...

The Role and Methods of Doctors in Ancient...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy