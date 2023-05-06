a key figure in the franchise shoots zero on the 007 films

With the end of the Daniel Craig era, the character of James Bond moves towards a new iteration. The blond actor debuted in the role in 2006 in Casino Royale bringing big news to the franchise. In fact, Craig proposed to the public a 007 still in his infancy and only at the beginning of the path that would have led him to become the secret agent we all know.

Waiting for new updates on the future of the franchise and to discover the name of the one who will be called to take the baton, in the last few hours a strongly critical voice against the films of the saga starring Craig himself.

In a recent interview Charlie Higson, writer of the licensed novel series Young Bond focused on the adventures of a very young 007, has strongly contested some creative choices of the film series of the Craig era, supporting as the franchise of Mission: Impossible is instead much closer to what James Bond should be:

I went to see No Time to Die with my eldest son, Frank, who is 30 and he said ‘It felt like a Bond film made by people who they feel embarrassed making a Bond movie. It was necessary to have seen the previous two films to understand who certain characters were and then you are like ‘Oh, go fuck yourselves’.

The author then went into the merits of some choices he didn’t particularly like, such as the inopportune – according to him – attempt to go into detail further the psychology of the character, or the choice to make the five films starring Daniel Craig as a single story arc and no more individual adventures unrelated to each other:

Focus each film on a new mission and leave it free to be Bond. They made it too complex. The best ‘Bond movies’ right now are Mission: Impossible. There’s no deepening, it’s just a series of ‘Woah! Look at that building, I would love to climb it and blow things up.’

Prior to 2006, all Bond films had been presented as self-contained, self-contained stories, albeit set in the same “universe” as each specific incarnation of the character. With Casino Royale on the other hand, a broader serial-style narrative arc was inaugurated in which each film, while setting up a new mission, in fact carries forward a broader story, then continued through Quantum of Solace (2008), Heavy rain (2012), Spectre (2015) e No Time to Die (2021).

Although Higson did not like the direction taken by the franchise, it is nevertheless undeniable that the films of the Daniel Craig era helped introduce the character into the new millennium not only by introducing him for the first time in the typical narrative structure similar to the “journey of the ‘hero’, but also giving him a series of psychological nuances unpublished works that have renewed their perception among the general public.

