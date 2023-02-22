Home Health A latest generation stationary bike donated to the rehabilitation medicine of the Lugo hospital
Health

A latest generation stationary bike donated to the rehabilitation medicine of the Lugo hospital

by admin
A latest generation stationary bike donated to the rehabilitation medicine of the Lugo hospital

A high-tech Kettler exercise bike intended for patients benefiting from rehabilitation care in the rehabilitation medicine department of the Lugo hospital. This is the gift that in recent days was delivered to the Umberto I hospital ward by the administrator of the Mazzari Distilleries to facilitate recovery times and patients’ return home. The donated exercise bike is already in use at the Lughese hospital and following its delivery, the head physician Dr. Cinzia Lotta, the coordinator of the physiotherapists, the physiatrists and all the physiotherapists thanked the administrator of the Mazzari Distilleries for the precious donation.

See also  5 great benefits and contraindications

You may also like

serious worker hit on the head

GdS – Inter, probable anti-Porto lineup: Brozovic bench,...

Microsoft and Sony, an agreement on Activision would...

The meeting between Xi and Putin in Moscow...

the data of 21 February

PD primaries, the strange case of tweets in...

What is Marburg virus disease?

Horror in Florida, alligator kills a woman: the...

Honor Magic5 Lite Review – Andrea Galeazzi

Start treaty on nuclear weapons, what is the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy