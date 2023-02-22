A high-tech Kettler exercise bike intended for patients benefiting from rehabilitation care in the rehabilitation medicine department of the Lugo hospital. This is the gift that in recent days was delivered to the Umberto I hospital ward by the administrator of the Mazzari Distilleries to facilitate recovery times and patients’ return home. The donated exercise bike is already in use at the Lughese hospital and following its delivery, the head physician Dr. Cinzia Lotta, the coordinator of the physiotherapists, the physiatrists and all the physiotherapists thanked the administrator of the Mazzari Distilleries for the precious donation.