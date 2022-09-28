How is the electronic dossier used? How do you communicate “virtually” with a doctor? How to navigate the pages of the sites of the Regions dedicated to health? What are and how to use the telemedicine services made available by all regions? To help citizens become familiar with digital health tools and answer these questions, Europa Donna Italia has created a course. Indeed three – basic, intermediate and advanced – with expert tutors for each topic, lectures, infographics, video tutorials on interactive platforms, addressed from today for free to all citizens. To access the lessons, simply connect to academyonline.europadonna.it and register. Once you have chosen which Academy lesson to follow, you are placed in a virtual classroom. The basic module gives the national indications for the provision of services in telemedicine and on instruments; the intermediate module includes the management of the prevention and treatment path; the advanced course (which will be available from about mid-October) explains the diagnostic and therapeutic innovations based on personalized medicine and big data.

The challenges of telemedicine

“We are still in a pioneering era of digital healthcare, where many things need to be fine-tuned: the reality of everyday healthcare is very far from those scenarios that seem to be imminent. But there is no doubt that telemedicine will be used more and more “, says Claudio Zamagni, Oncologist, Director of Breast and Gynecological Medical Oncology IRCCS Policlinico di Sant’Orsola Bologna:” We must be informed and trained, and here is the meaning of this initiative that wants to give information that is necessary in order not to be caught unprepared, but to use it in a critical way of those contents that will gradually be provided by health services. Information that citizens, but also health professionals themselves need. On the other hand, ‘remote medicine’ must not become an instrument of distancing between doctor and patient or of dehumanizing treatment as a whole ”. “Telemedicine is a resource that can open great roads – adds Francesco Gabbrielli, Director of the National Center for Telemedicine and New Assistive Technologies of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità – But there must be adequate rules and regulations, which are regional and national, that there is uniformity and coherence in the organization of telemedicine services and in the management of digital data and that there are rules, pricing systems, methods of validating scientific control data “.

Train patients

Telemedicine, that is the opportunity to provide health care services at a distance, has been talked about for several years, but the pandemic emergency has made the issue more relevant than ever. “And it is no coincidence that the Telesenology project was born during the lockdown, on the wave of the new methods that we all had to adopt, even if just simply to chat with friends or family”, underlines Rosanna D’Antona, President of Europa Donna Italia : “Hence the idea of ​​implementing an ad hoc training course to help patients and family members to become familiar with the new digital tools provided by the regional health services for the management of tele-senology activities”. The initiative was carried out with the unconditional contribution of Astrazeneca, Daiichi-Sankyo, Seagen, Novartis, Pierre-Fabre + Fondazione Roche.

The protection of privacy

When we talk about telemedicine we are talking, of course, about privacy. “It is still perceived only as an extra form to sign, when it is very important”, underlines Ginevra Cerrina Feroni, Vice President of the Data Protection and Privacy Authority: “The message is to have confidence in digital tools, which can also saving women’s lives if used well. However, there are still substantial aspects to be clarified to better implement digital health. in fact, the ways in which the medical service is provided, the relationship between those who provide it and those who benefit from it and the organization and provision of related services change. Taking care of the patient also means taking care of her data: no longer just the physical body, but also the digital one ”.

Sharing good practices

The project also sees the involvement of associations that do not deal with breast cancer, with the aim of networking on a theme shared by all patients. The collaboration is fruitful between patient associations that work in the health and social fields, to achieve the objectives “, concludes Antonella Celano, President of APMARR, National Association of People with Rheumatological and Rare Diseases:” The sharing of good practices, in fact, opens up new horizons for a more effective synergy collaboration in order to provide useful tools, especially in the digital environment, to tackle prevention and treatment paths “.