A man infected with Candida auris has died: what is it about?

A man from Greece died in Milan of Candida auris fungus. He discovers the details about the case, the origin of the fungus and its global spread.

A man infected with White earsa highly dangerous fungus, died a Milano. The patient, originally from Greecehad been admitted to the Sacco hospital for one stroke. Laboratory tests have revealed several positivities, including that of Candida auris, which appears to be the most significant.

Candida Auris

Origin and spread of Candida auris

Candida auris is a fungus first described in 2009, after being isolated from the ear of a woman in Japan (hence the name “auris”). In Italy, the first case of invasive C. auris infection was identified in 2019, followed by an outbreak that affected the northern regions during the 2020-2021 pandemic period, as reported by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS) on the website Epicenter. Since 2019, imported and indigenous cases have been reported, with a total of around 300 cases, mainly in the regions Liguria ed Emilia Romagna.

Global spread and antibiotic resistance

Candida auris is spreading significantly around the world. In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have labeled this fungus an “urgent threat” due to its resistance to antibiotics. During the pandemic years, C. auris infections have increased dramatically in US healthcare settings, as reported in the Annals of Internal Medicine by the CDC. In 2021, in particular, cases resistant to the most commonly used drug for the treatment of C. auris infections, echinocandins, tripled. Nationwide, the number of clinical cases rose from 476 in 2019 to 1,471 in 2021. Screening cases tripled from 2020 to 2021, reaching a total of 4,041.

White ears.

What are the symptoms of the infection?

Candida auris infections can occur in different parts of the body, but are more common in healthcare settings. Symptoms can vary depending on the area affected and the extent of the infection. However, in many cases, Candida auris infections may be asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, making early recognition of the infection difficult.

Common symptoms associated with Candida auris infection include:

Persistent and unexplained fever. Fatigue and general weakness. Pain and inflammation in the affected area. Abnormal secretions, such as pus or bloody fluid. Impaired function of affected organs, such as the lungs or urinary system, which can cause breathing difficulties or kidney problems. Appearance of rashes or lesions on the skin.

Since the symptoms of Candida auris infection can be similar to other fungal or bacterial infections, it is crucial to see a doctor for an accurate diagnosis. Only a proper medical examination and evaluation can confirm Candida auris infection and allow the appropriate treatment to be initiated.

Importantly, Candida auris can affect people with compromised immune systems, such as hospitalized patients, the elderly, and people with chronic conditions. Early detection and management of the infection are essential to reduce the spread of the fungus and prevent serious complications.

Read also: Candida auris: no, it’s not a fungus, what it really is