Lecco, 18 March 2023 – Un million pounds and the truth, so that no more planes crash and no more pilots die. Asks Heather, the wife of Dave Ashleyl’former RAF pilot 49 years old, who lost his life last year on March 16th crashing on Monte Legnone after jumping out of the M 346 military training aircraft he was learning to fly alongside the 53-year-old Italian top gun Giampaolo Goattin.

The wreckage of the plane that crashed on Legnone

The investigation

The jet, which crashed and exploded against the north side of the mountain, would have suddenly stopped responding to the commands, becoming ungovernable. The widow, left alone to raise their two children aged 16 and 14, in England he sued the leaders of for damages Leonardothe jewel of the tricolor aerospace industry, from whose factories in Venegono the aircraft came out.

Compensation

Now he’s asking for £1m in compensation. Above all, however, he demands the guarantee that all the M 346s that whiz in the skies of half the world are safe. “No one else has to go through what my children and I went through”Heather explains. The English prosecutors who have launched an investigation parallel to the Italian one have ordered the executives of the manufacturing company to share all the information at their disposal to ascertain the causes of the accident: however, there would be some difficulties, also because in Italy the preliminary investigations are not are still finished.

“They claim they cannot share the evidence and are not collaborating”, says the lawyer James Healy-Pratt, Heather’s lawyer. The investigations show that on the plane, which crashed following abreakdownproblems have already been encountered. For this he was sent back from Turkmenistan to the parent company. “It’s broken,” the Italian test driver told Dave in a voice message on March 8, eight days before the tragedy. A message, in hindsight, that sounds sinister.