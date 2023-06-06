A MIX OF DRUGS AGAINST LYMPHOMA Tumors

The addition of vitamin C makes anticancer drugs more effective

A new, targeted combination of existing anticancer drugs and high-dose vitamin C may be effective against the most aggressive and resistant lymphomas to current therapies. This is demonstrated by a study by the European Institute of Oncology, coordinated by Bruno Amati and Giulio Donati, recently published in the prestigious journal, EMBO Molecular Medicine.

“This research marks a fundamental step towards the treatment of those forms of B lymphocyte lymphoma for which current therapies are not very effective – explains Bruno Amati, Division Director at the Department of Experimental Oncology of the IEO – We have demonstrated in preclinical models that the addition of Vitamin C in pharmacological doses to IACS-010759, a drug with pro-oxidant action, significantly slows tumor growth.

This last work, which follows the one published in 2022 in which we combined IACS-010759 with







Keywords |

linfoma,

vitamina,

farmaci,