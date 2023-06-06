Home » A MIX OF DRUGS AGAINST LYMPHOMA Tumors
Health

A MIX OF DRUGS AGAINST LYMPHOMA Tumors

by admin

The addition of vitamin C makes anticancer drugs more effective

A new, targeted combination of existing anticancer drugs and high-dose vitamin C may be effective against the most aggressive and resistant lymphomas to current therapies. This is demonstrated by a study by the European Institute of Oncology, coordinated by Bruno Amati and Giulio Donati, recently published in the prestigious journal, EMBO Molecular Medicine.
“This research marks a fundamental step towards the treatment of those forms of B lymphocyte lymphoma for which current therapies are not very effective – explains Bruno Amati, Division Director at the Department of Experimental Oncology of the IEO – We have demonstrated in preclinical models that the addition of Vitamin C in pharmacological doses to IACS-010759, a drug with pro-oxidant action, significantly slows tumor growth.
This last work, which follows the one published in 2022 in which we combined IACS-010759 with … (Continue) read the 2nd page


Keywords |

linfoma,

vitamina,

farmaci,

See also  Narcissism: How do you actually treat a narcissist, Mr. Hagemeyer?

You may also like

Psychologist at school, ministry and psychologists start confrontation...

Nutrition: “More plant-based foods in your diet is...

These are symptoms that could indicate a high...

I BRING – Greetings – News – USA

EU green light for syncytial virus vaccine for...

Paolo Bonolis and Sonia Bruganelli announce the separation...

Against bacteria we will use gold

Unions convened on June 20 for meeting with...

EU green light for elderly vaccine against syncytial...

the characteristics, the signals not to be underestimated...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy