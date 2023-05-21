A monoclonal antibody for adults with rheumatoid arthritis. « Medicine in the Library

The results of a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled phase 2 study of the monoclonal antibody have been published in the journal NEJM Peresolimab for adults with rheumatoid arthritis.

Peresolimab is a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody designed to stimulate the inhibitory pathway of endogenous programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1). Stimulating this pathway would be a novel approach to treating patients with autoimmune or autoinflammatory diseases.

Peresolimab showed efficacy in this study. The findings provide evidence that PD-1 receptor stimulation has potential efficacy in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. (Funded by Eli Lilly; ClinicalTrials.gov number, NCT04634253).

Read abstract of the article:

A Phase 2 Trial of Peresolimab for Adults with Rheumatoid Arthritis

Jay Tuttle, Ph.D., Edit Drescher, MD, Jesus Abraham Simón-Campos,… et al.NEJM May 18, 2023 N Engl J Med 2023; 388:1853-1862 DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa2209856

Insights:

PRNewswire

Pharmastar

Eli Lilly