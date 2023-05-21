Home » A monoclonal antibody for adults with rheumatoid arthritis. « Medicine in the Library
Health

A monoclonal antibody for adults with rheumatoid arthritis. « Medicine in the Library

by admin
A monoclonal antibody for adults with rheumatoid arthritis. « Medicine in the Library

A monoclonal antibody for adults with rheumatoid arthritis.

Posted by giorgiobertin on May 21, 2023

The results of a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled phase 2 study of the monoclonal antibody have been published in the journal NEJM Peresolimab for adults with rheumatoid arthritis.

Peresolimab is a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody designed to stimulate the inhibitory pathway of endogenous programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1). Stimulating this pathway would be a novel approach to treating patients with autoimmune or autoinflammatory diseases.

Peresolimab showed efficacy in this study. The findings provide evidence that PD-1 receptor stimulation has potential efficacy in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. (Funded by Eli Lilly; ClinicalTrials.gov number, NCT04634253).

Read abstract of the article:
A Phase 2 Trial of Peresolimab for Adults with Rheumatoid Arthritis
Jay Tuttle, Ph.D., Edit Drescher, MD, Jesus Abraham Simón-Campos,… et al.NEJM May 18, 2023 N Engl J Med 2023; 388:1853-1862 DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa2209856

Insights:
PRNewswire
Pharmastar
Eli Lilly

This entry was posted on Maggio 21, 2023 a 8:07 am and is filed under News-ricerca.
Contrassegnato da tag: farmacologia, immunologia, reumatologia. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

You can leave a response, oppure trackback from your own site.

See also  We fill up on vitamin C with this simple autumn side dish that boosts the immune system

You may also like

ADUC – Health – Article

These symptoms indicate that you are suffering from...

Turbigo, head-on accident between two cars: an 18-year-old...

‘GENTLE’ CORRECTIONS TO REJUVENATE WITH ELEGANCE. SIME CONGRESS...

No senior sport! An underestimated workout burns a...

From tomorrow to May 26 in 10 cities...

Insomnia: causes and possible remedies

4 delicious ideas for the next barbecue evening!

Women over 50 miraculous exercise: this increases metabolic...

New Princess Upset – When Sudden Fainting Becomes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy