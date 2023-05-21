A monoclonal antibody for adults with rheumatoid arthritis. « Medicine in the Library

A monoclonal antibody for adults with rheumatoid arthritis.
Posted by giorgiobertin on May 21, 2023
The results of a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled phase 2 study of the monoclonal antibody have been published in the journal NEJM Peresolimab for adults with rheumatoid arthritis.
Peresolimab is a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody designed to stimulate the inhibitory pathway of endogenous programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1). Stimulating this pathway would be a novel approach to treating patients with autoimmune or autoinflammatory diseases.
Peresolimab showed efficacy in this study. The findings provide evidence that PD-1 receptor stimulation has potential efficacy in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. (Funded by Eli Lilly; ClinicalTrials.gov number, NCT04634253).
Read abstract of the article:
A Phase 2 Trial of Peresolimab for Adults with Rheumatoid Arthritis
Jay Tuttle, Ph.D., Edit Drescher, MD, Jesus Abraham Simón-Campos,… et al.NEJM May 18, 2023 N Engl J Med 2023; 388:1853-1862 DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa2209856
Insights:
PRNewswire
Pharmastar
Eli Lilly
This entry was posted on Maggio 21, 2023 a 8:07 am and is filed under News-ricerca.
Contrassegnato da tag: farmacologia, immunologia, reumatologia. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.
You can leave a response, oppure trackback from your own site.