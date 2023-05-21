Aka Matador collaborates with Dromedarios Mágicos on their new single

The artist, composer and producer from Madrid AKA Matador offers us a version of the night and his most bitter side in “If I survive, see you tomorrow”, his third single in Spanish. This time, it has the collaboration of Magic dromedaries, one of the most influential folk-pop authors in Mexico. The song is accompanied by a video clip recorded with a handycam, directed by Nacho Simonet and edited by paul lovesin which we can see Iggy playing with the full band (Fran Basilis of The Nasties y Rothrigo) with an image style reminiscent of “found footage”.

This collaboration, which is preceded by “Sé que duda”, a production closer to pop with a rhythm that reminds us of breakbeat, gives a turn of sound and concept. The producer introduces us to a more melancholic sound and with a production closer to the noise rock and is confirmed as one of the artists to follow in the coming months.

About the song Iggy Rathmann comments: “’If I survive, see you tomorrow’ is not goodbye, it’s a see you soon. Although the night does not feel good to us, sometimes it is necessary to leave things behind, with the hope that the next day something will be different. With an inevitable attachment to the past, but always trying to look to the future”.

