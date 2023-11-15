A new approach to the diagnosis of adrenal adenomas: a study published by Dr. Feliciani with the University of Ferrara

Written on November 13, 2023.

A piece that aims to advance the medical diagnostics of lipid poor adrenal adenomas. It is the starting point of a new study published in European Radiology which sees Dr. as first signatory and co-author. Giacomo Feliciani, Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine physicist of IRST “Dino Amadori” Irccs. The publication is produced in collaboration with the University of Ferrara.

The study describes how through the application of radiomics and machine learning it is possible to develop a preliminary model to distinguish adenomas using only Computed Tomography (CT), avoiding further examinations for patients.

Current clinical practice, in fact, often has to take into account a difficult determination for the diagnosis of this pathology, which requires in-depth investigations through magnetic resonance imaging, PET up to biospy. it often interfaces with cases that are difficult to determine and which require further higher level investigations such as Magnetic Resonance, PET or ultimately biopsy, with further discomfort for the patient.

This research adds an element that aims to improve medical diagnostics, improving the quality of care for the patient.

The complete study at this link:

