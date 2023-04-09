A goal from a penalty kick by Dybala and Toro lost 0-1 with Roma.

Juric decides to opt for the classic 3-4-2-1 with Milinkovic-Savic in goal; Gravillon, Schuurs and Buongiorno in defence; Singo, Ricci, Gineitis (in place of Linetty) and Rodriguez in the midfield; Miranchuk and Radonjic on the trocar in support of Sanabria.

Only whistles, and some colorful utterances (“Belotti man of m…”), at the announcement of the formations, when the speaker Stefano Venneri announces the name of Belotti.

In the corner, the banner “We can’t insult you because they don’t let you play” appeared.

Roma immediately took the lead in the 6th minute following a Dybala penalty. Penalty resulting from a defensive error by Buongiorno and concluded with Schuurs’ hand in the area, who was then booked.

The former Juve displaces Milinkovic-Savic: 0-1.

In the 11th minute, Toro was dangerous with Radonjic’s cross but neither Sanabria nor Singo managed to hit the header.

The grenades grew and with Rodriguez first and then Radonjic, between 16′ and 17′, they created some concern for the Giallorossi.

Toro keeps the ball in the game, despite the dangerousness of Roma on the counterattack, where Milinkovic-Savic is the protagonist, at half time, of three outings beyond the penalty area.

Radonjic, in the 24th minute, slips away in his own way but a rebound denies him the goal.

Just like Ricci, in the 27th minute, with his shot from the edge deflected after yet another serpentine by Radonjic.

Buongiorno’s insistent action leads to a cross for the rushing Gravillon but his shot goes just short: it’s the 32nd minute.

The first half of the game ends with Toro down, who ran and created (despite the evanescence of Miranchuk and Sanabria who touched very few balls in the entire 45 minutes) so much without finding the way to the net to the detriment of a Roma who took the lead after yet another defensive error by the grenade.

Toro started at full speed and came close to equalizing with a header by Miranchuk instinctively deflected for a corner by Rui Patricio in the 48th minute.

And when Smalling nearly doubled his head, following the development of a corner, in the 60th minute three changes for Toro: inside Djidji, Vlasic and Pellegri for Gravillon, Vlasic and Sanabria.

In the 32nd minute, double substitution: Karamoh and Lazaro in for Buongiorno and Radonjic.

Pellegri, on an assist from Vlasic, tries to finish in the 43rd minute but the shot is deflected.

And after six minutes of added time the match ends. A defeat resulting from a defensive error: because apart from the penalty and a header, Roma did not create dangers for Juric’s team.







