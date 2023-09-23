A RARE Disney 100th Anniversary Experience Is Happening This October!

Disney is doing a lot to celebrate their 100th Anniversary as a company.

100th Anniversary sign

We’ve seen tons of new merchandise, new snacks, and now there’s a new event that D23 members will want to get tickets for ASAP. Disney is hosting a formal ball!

That’s right, formal balls still exist, and Disney is bringing one to life at the Walt Disney Studios lot on October 15th from 6-9PM PST. The event is only open to D23 Gold Members, and it’ll cost them $199 (plus a $7 processing fee). Each D23 Gold member can also reserve tickets for up to 5 guests.

©Disney

Guests are encouraged to dress in their best attireas they will enter the ball on the purple carpet! At the event, you can expect “regal displays of magical costumes and props from the Walt Disney Archives,” to shop for “astonishing apparel and gifts at the Walt Disney Studio Store and Walt Disney Company Store,” and find “an array of tantalizing foods, inspired by each decade of Disney historyand a hosted bar of tempting libations.”

100th Anniversary Sign in EPCOT

You’ll also dance your heart out, meet Disney characters, and more! Guests will also be able to watch the new Once Upon a Studio short film in the historic Studio Theater. We suggest grabbing your tickets now — this event could sell out quickly!

Grab your tickets here!

Be sure to stay tuned to AllEars for all the latest D23 and Disney news!

We Went to the SOLD OUT Destination D23 Event in Disney World — Check It Out Here!

Would you attend a Disney ball? Tell us in the comments!

Post a Comment

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

