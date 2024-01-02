A series of 32 electrodes and a stimulator: so you can walk again

Two people who lost the use of their legs were able to walk again. And a third patient underwent surgery in the fall. Thanks to research and hi-tech. A 32-year-old woman who underwent surgery last May and a 55-year-old man last July have already started walking again with the aid of crutches, a few weeks after the operation performed by a team of neurosurgeons from the IRCCS San Raffaele, led by Pietro to diehead of neurosurgery and full professor at the Vita – Salute San Raffaele University, with the collaboration of a group of engineers from the Biorobotics Institute of the Sant’Anna School of Advanced Studies in Pisa, directed by Silvestro Micerainternationally renowned expert.

