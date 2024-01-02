Home » A series of 32 electrodes and a stimulator: so you can walk again
Health

A series of 32 electrodes and a stimulator: so you can walk again

by admin
A series of 32 electrodes and a stimulator: so you can walk again

Two people who lost the use of their legs were able to walk again. And a third patient underwent surgery in the fall. Thanks to research and hi-tech. A 32-year-old woman who underwent surgery last May and a 55-year-old man last July have already started walking again with the aid of crutches, a few weeks after the operation performed by a team of neurosurgeons from the IRCCS San Raffaele, led by Pietro to diehead of neurosurgery and full professor at the Vita – Salute San Raffaele University, with the collaboration of a group of engineers from the Biorobotics Institute of the Sant’Anna School of Advanced Studies in Pisa, directed by Silvestro Micerainternationally renowned expert.

See also  The man with blue skin, this is how Paul Karason became "Papa Smurf"

You may also like

Versilfood – Forest mix

Collecting signatures to change healthcare in Lombardy

This now helps against spring fatigue

Rwanda, Macron video message reconfirms recognition of France’s...

Discriminated by age, 40% of elderly people without...

Morbid overweight|obesity| Gesundheit-Aktuell.de

Adalia Dental Clinic Receives National Recognition for Excellence...

Autoimmune Disease, Vasculitis: The 7 Symptoms to Recognize...

Study reveals the best way to increase sleep...

Post-Covid symptoms: “This is pure torture” What post-Covid...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy