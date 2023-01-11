The alternative health care industry is booming: with the rise of autoimmune diseases worldwide, more and more people are turning to unconventional medicine to find new therapies.

Guardian reporter Richard Sprenger, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, has embarked on a journey into this world to see if he can cure his natural skepticism, and perhaps even improve his health. This is the first episode of the series A sceptic’s guide to wellness. The following episodes can be seen here.