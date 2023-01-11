UDINE. The Udine police commissioner issued eight Daspos against Atalanta fans following what happened in the match against Udinese on 9 October.

Indeed, in recent days the activity of the Udine Police Headquarters regarding the administrative provisions adopted following the match valid for the Serie A championship between the Friulians and the Bergamo players, which took place at the Friuli Stadium, has come to an end. On that occasion, some fans from Bergamo had become the protagonists of prohibited behavior and envisaged as a crime by law, such as bypassing with unlawful passage from one sector to another and possession or use of smoke bombs.

Subsequently identified by Digos personnel, also through the video surveillance system of the stadium, despite attempts at camouflage, the perpetrators were reported to the Judicial Authority and at the same time administrative proceedings were initiated by the Anti-Crime Division for the prohibition of access to the places where sporting events are held.

To date, eight Daspo have been issued and notified, with a duration of between eighteen months and two years, valid throughout the national territory for football events, including international ones, from Serie A to Lega Pro, with a prohibition also to approach the facilities and places in any case affected by the transit and stop of supporters, before and after the demonstrations themselves. In the event of a violation, the transgressor can be arrested in the act and risks imprisonment from one to three years and a fine from 10,000 to 40,000 euros.

The people affected by the measure are all residents in the province of Bergamo and, in addition to a 50-year-old and two in their thirties, they are almost all very young, between 20 and 24 years of age. For one of the thirty-year-olds, already hit in the past by Daspo inflicted by the Quaestor of Bergamo, the new provision has a duration of six years, and at every official match, at home or away, of the Orobic neroazzurri, he is required to presentation at a police office, an obligation already validated by the judicial authority.

A further Daspo to an Atalanta supporter is being defined and will last no less than five years, as the young man, at the same time, was hit by another ban on access, issued by the Milan Police Headquarters following clashes between supporters that took place at the San Siro last May.

Finally, the Udine Police Headquarters sent Salerno, for notification to the interested party (who had been away abroad for months) a Daspo of substantial duration for a supporter who, on the occasion of Udinese-Salernitana, held last April, he had carried out an invasion of the pitch, kicking and spitting some of the security personnel who intervened.