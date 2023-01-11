The Goddess rides the roller coaster to get closer to the first home match of 2023. In view of Sunday’s match against Salernitana (at 6 pm at the Gewiss Stadium), Atalanta faces the amateurs of Mapello (Bergamo club of Excellence) in a friendly match. At the Zingonia sports center it ends with a round 8-0 for the nerazzurri. The cover is for Pasalic, author of a hat-trick. But Lookman and Boga are also on the shields, protagonists with a brace each.

Gasperini changes ten compared to the starting lineup in Bologna on Monday evening (1-2 comeback). To protect Sportiello, space for Okoli, Demiral (recovering from a knee injury) and Djimsiti. Median composed by Ederson and Maehle (once again proposed in the middle of the field). While Zortea and Soppy act on the bands. Pasalic (who played from 1′ to Dall’Ara) plays behind the tandem formed by Lookman and Boga. Not from the match Muriel, struggling with heel pain.

The race

—

Author of two assists in the last round of the championship, Boga confirms the good things shown in Bologna: against Mapello the Ivorian breaks the ice in the 15th minute, when he repeats a shot by Ederson on the net. In the 19th minute Maehle takes the chair, who talks with Lookman and then scores with a diagonal shot. In the 22nd minute Boga goes close to scoring two goals and in the 30th minute Pasalic nearly scores. In both cases, Bassi parries and keeps him afloat. In the second half, Atalanta spread. In the 5th minute Pasalic converted on a fly from Lookman’s cross. In the 9th minute the script repeats itself but with reversed parts: assist from Pasalic and winning low shot from Lookman. The Croatian scores again in the 20th minute (suggestion from the usual Lookman) and then hits the crossbar with a header (25′). In the half hour Boga scores the sixth goal (32′). And in the 36th minute, again with an assist from Lookman, Pasalic drops the Atalantino settebello. Lookman puts the final word, author of the 8-0 in the 40th minute.