In Kharkiv, on the eastern front of Ukraine, to shoot a special Cnn in view of the anniversary of the war on February 24: it is the courageous choice of the journalist of the US broadcaster Clarissa Ward who, five months pregnant, decided to return to the theater of war despite the risks and dangers. A decision that has received encouragement but also criticism.

“It can be quite challenging with the long journeys and the intense cold – he told the journalist of People – and you need to supervise your self-care. But I remind myself that thousands of Ukrainian women experience this every day.” The woman is already the mother of two sons aged 2 and 4 years. She is now expecting her third child, a son, with her husband Philipp von Bernstorff. “I will not go anywhere on the front line – she assured – and the team has done everything to identify all the hospital facilities along our routes”.

After spending the Christmas holidays with the family, between “endless” meals and “the third season of “Emily in Paris””, as she herself said on social media, she also decided to make her decision to return to Ukraine public. She posted on her Instagram profile the photo of her published on People, in which he poses in profile with his belly in front of a swing, among the ruins of destroyed buildings. “I share some news – wrote Ward – for those who may not know.”

A strong image, which has received some criticism, but above all messages of congratulations and support. “I’m not nauseous and I have a lot of energy”, underlined the journalist, adding with relief that now “it’s not all secret anymore”.