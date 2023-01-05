Chencang District held a symposium for soliciting opinions on the “Government Work Report”



On January 3, Chencang District organized a symposium for soliciting opinions on the “Government Work Report”.

The meeting heard the drafting of the “Government Work Report” and the solicitation of the people’s livelihood practical projects in Chencang District in 2023. Deputies to the People’s Congress of the participating districts, members of the CPPCC District Committee, grassroots representatives, and enterprise representatives published their opinions and suggestions based on the content of the report and combined with their respective work practices.

The meeting hopes that all representatives will give full play to their own advantages of gathering talents, concentrated intelligence, and extensive connections, closely focus on implementing the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during his visit to Shaanxi, focus on major issues related to the overall economic and social development of Chencang District, and conduct in-depth investigations Research, put forward targeted opinions and suggestions, and help the district government to further strengthen and improve its work.

The meeting pointed out that the entire region must conscientiously implement the important requirements of epidemic prevention, economic stability, and development security, effectively coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, and coordinate development and security. The economic operation continues to improve, and strive to create the most A new urban area with developmental vitality.

The meeting requested that all departments at all levels should take the lead, grasp the “key points” of tasks, take the initiative to sink, find out the “pain points” of people’s livelihood, strengthen evaluation, and get through the “blocking points” of work, so as to ensure that the people’s livelihood matters that are concerned about the people’s livelihood can be heard every day. The key small things that affect people’s feelings can be solved, and the people’s livelihood practical projects have achieved actual results.