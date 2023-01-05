January 4 is the last day for believers to bid farewell to the body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI placed in St. Peter’s Basilica. On this day, about 60,000 people came to pay their respects to his remains. From the 2nd to the 4th, about 200,000 people paid homage to Benedict XVI in St. Peter’s Basilica, stopping briefly and praying in front of his remains.

(Vatican News Network)The funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was held in St. Peter’s Square at 9:30 am on January 5, presided over by Pope Francis. At the funeral of Pope Benedict XVI there will be two official delegations: one from Italy, led by President Sergio Mattarell, and one from Germany A delegation led by Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The announcement noted that many other heads of state and government attended the solemn funeral. 1,100 journalists have registered to cover the event.

According to data provided by the Vatican Guard, on January 4, until 7 o’clock in the evening, about 60,000 people entered St. Peter’s Basilica to bid farewell to Benedict XVI. During the two days of the 2nd and 3rd, 135,000 people visited the remains of Benedict XVI. As a result, during the three days from January 2 to 4, a total of about 200,000 people stopped and prayed briefly in front of the body of the emeritus pope.

