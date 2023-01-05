HiSilicon chip is eye-catching!Behind the dismantling of Huawei’s 5G base station: Strong support for domestic American parts and components almost disappear

For Huawei, it has been vigorously promoting the use of domestic components, and the strength is not small.

According to Nikkei Chinese website, Nihon Keizai Shimbun dismantled Huawei’s 5G small base station with the assistance of Fomalhaut Techno Solutions, which is engaged in the dismantling and investigation of smartphones and auto parts.

The dismantling found that Chinese domestic components accounted for 55% of the cost, which was 7% higher than the original large base station. American components accounted for 27% of the large base stations and only 1% of the small base stations dismantled this time. It can be seen that Huawei has further accelerated the pace of switching to domestic parts.

When the Huawei baseband unit was disassembled, the motherboard was printed with “Hi1382 TAIWAN”, indicating that this is a chip designed by Huawei HiSilicon.

The main semiconductor of the small base station uses the products of HiSilicon Semiconductor, a Chinese semiconductor design company under Huawei, and does not carry major American components such as the important semiconductor “FPGA (Field Programmable Gate Array)” for communication control.

The semiconductors on Huawei’s base stations have been using products such as Analog Devices and ON Semiconductor in the United States. However, during the dismantling, it was found that the analog semiconductors used to control power and process signals such as radio waves were printed with Huawei’s LOGO. Therefore, it is judged that it is a product designed by Huawei itself, but the manufacturer is unknown.