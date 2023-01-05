AMD

Not to let Intel be better than before, AMD also brought the 7000 series of Zen 4 notebook processors today. Among them, the most powerful Ryzen 9 7945HX has 16 cores and 32 execution threads, and can be overclocked up to 5.4 GHz. This is the first time the Zen 4 core has come to a laptop processor after the desktop version of the Ryzen 7000 series.

AMD actually took advantage of this year’s opportunity to re-adjust the naming of the models. The first digit will represent the year (or “generation”) of the chip, with 7 representing the year 2023. The second digit is the rank of the product, 1/2 is Athlon, 3/4 is Ryzen 3, 5/6 is Ryzen 5, 7 is Ryzen 7, 8 is Ryzen 7 or 9, and 9 is Ryzen 9. The third digit represents the algebra of the CPU architecture, 3 is Zen 3, 4 is Zen 4; and the last digit is used to distinguish between high and low products when the current three digits are the same. At the end, English words will be added to represent TDP. Currently, HX is 55W+, HS is 35~54W, U is 15~28W, and e is 9W.

The result of this naming is that AMD can freely mix different technologies in the same “generation”. From the above table, we can see that in the Ryzen 7000 series, only the 7045 and 7040 series are the latest Zen 4 cores. Others will also sell the 7035 / 7030 series with the Zen 3 core, and even the 7020 series with the Zen 2 core.

Ryzen 9 7945HX is aimed at the large-scale gaming notebook and creator notebook market. AMD claims that it will be 78% faster than the previous generation of top-level Ryzen 6900HX in Cinebench’s multi-threading score, and Intel’s flagship 12900HX last year. It is 75% faster in Handbrake encoding and 75% faster in Blender rendering. Ryzen 7040HS is a relatively balanced product, which can be used in thinner and lighter gaming laptops. The 7040HS series has products in three levels of Ryzen 9 / 7 / 5, namely Ryzen 9 7940HS, Ryzen 7 7840HS and Ryzen 5 7640HS, and uses RDNA 3 internal display.

The 7035 and 7030 series are more thin and light notebooks. Among them, the 7035 series uses RDNA 2 internal display, including HS (35W) Ryzen 7 7735HS and Ryzen 5 735HS and U (15-28W) Ryzen 7 7735U, Ryzen 5 7535U and Ryzen 3 7335U; while the 7030 series uses an older Vega internal display, including Ryzen 7 7730U, Ryzen 5 7530U and Ryzen 3 7330U.

Finally, the 7020 series is for the “mainstream” series of laptops, consisting of Zen 2 cores and RDNA2 GPUs. This series includes Ryzen 5 7520U and Ryzen 3 7320U, as well as the only Athlon among all processors today, Athlon Gold 7220U and Athlon Silver 7120U.