Only a few weeks ago she had decided to go to a gym in the country never thinking that she would be the object of sexual attention during an exercise. Now a 17-year-old no longer attends that facility because she has reported her instructor who has come under investigation. It is a middle-aged man, resident in the town of Salento where the facts occurred.
