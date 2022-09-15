Home Health Abuse of a 17-year-old student in the gym, a fitness instructor investigated in Salento
Abuse of a 17-year-old student in the gym, a fitness instructor investigated in Salento

Only a few weeks ago she had decided to go to a gym in the country never thinking that she would be the object of sexual attention during an exercise. Now a 17-year-old no longer attends that facility because she has reported her instructor who has come under investigation. It is a middle-aged man, resident in the town of Salento where the facts occurred.

See also  Boyfriends killed in Lecce, De Marco sentenced to life imprisonment. Popular judge lapsed before the sentence: he had announced a verdict

