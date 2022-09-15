The explosion, he continued, “took place immediately after the collision but we do not yet have exhaustive answers on the presence of contaminated traces found on board, for which further investigations would have been needed, which however we could not do, because we completed the investigations with the end of the legislature, in view of the next elections ».

According to the Commission’s conclusions, Romano explained, “the blackout on board the tanker, a few minutes before the tragic collision, made it invisible before the eyes of the Moby Prince ferry command, forced to make a sudden turn to the left, to avoid a certain collision with a third ship present at sea and unfortunately not yet identified ».

Agip Abruzzo in a prohibited area

The insurance agreement, he added, “was nothing more than a non-belligerent pact between the companies. And it shows that there are probably documents, in Eni’s possession, that could provide further clarity on what happened. I appeal to the current leaders of society to make them public, to give definitive answers 31 years after what, in the eyes of public opinion, is a massacre ».

Agip Abruzzo “which was in an area where it should not have been”, said Romano, in addition to having suffered a blackout, was also “shrouded in a cloud of steam, caused by a probable anomaly in the systems that produced vapors”.

Romano then underlined that it was not possible to give «certain answers on the identification of the third ship, which in our opinion caused the collision, because there was no time, due to the early termination of the legislature. But, in the final report, we have suggested two paths to follow in the future, both by the judiciary and by the next Parliament ”.