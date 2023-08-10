Achieving Control and Decreasing Symptoms: The Therapeutic Objective of Inflammatory Bowel Diseases

The therapeutic objective of Inflammatory Bowel Diseases is to achieve control of the condition and decrease symptoms.

By: Luisa Ochoa

August 10, 2023

For Dr. Ahmed Morales, the clinical and endoscopic remission of the disease of Crohn and the inflammation ulcer are key aspects of the therapeutic management of these conditions to avoid complications and improve the quality of life of patients.

But what does endoscopic remission mean? The gastroenterologist explained that this remission is achieved when the patient does not have inflammation in his colon. A colonoscopy examines the patient’s intestine for signs of colon activity. Inflammatory Bowel Disease.

“When we do colonoscopy on patients who have Crohn or inflammatory ulcerative, as a manifestation of their condition, it is observed that they have inflammation and that is seen in the colonoscopy. In a patient in remission there is no evidence of living disease and the colon looks totally normal like a person who does not have the disease,” she reported.

It should be noted that the initial therapeutic goal for patients with Inflammatory Bowel Diseases is to achieve the reduction of symptoms, that is, clinical remission where they do not present diarrhea, pain, and the classic manifestations of these conditions.

Clinical and endoscopic remission

“Clinical remission refers to when the patient reports feeling well, has no bleeding, pain, or symptoms of Inflammatory Bowel Diseases. Our primary goal with the patient is for him to feel good, then we enter the colon to make sure he is healing and is consistent with the symptoms. In most cases, endoscopic remission will go hand in hand with the clinic,” he explained.

Currently, with the treatments provided to patients, it is possible to achieve remission, as recognized by the specialist in Inflammatory Bowel Diseases in an interview for Medicine and Public Health.

“Previously, when these patients were treated, the emphasis was on making them feel good, on having a clinical remission, and endoscopic remission was not given as much importance, but with the studies of the last few years we have verified that clinical remission as an endoscopic procedure is of vital importance because they help prevent complications and improve the quality of life of patients”.

The latest developments in treatments for Inflammatory Bowel Diseases are targeted therapies or biological drugs that can come in different presentations, whether oral, injectable, or infusions, and are adapted to the particular needs of each patient.

How is long-term endoscopic remission monitored?

The gastroenterologist mentioned that in patients who have remission of their symptoms and become clinically stable, colonoscopy can be performed every 3 to 5 years. On the other hand, if they still have symptoms and inflammation, it is necessary to shorten the examination time to adjust therapies or review the behavior of the disease.

Inflammatory Bowel Diseases usually occur in young people, between 18 and 30 years old, and their incidence has increased exponentially in the last 15 years.

People in developed countries have a higher rate of heart disease Crohn and ulcerative colitis than underdeveloped countries.

Listen to the full podcast here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

