Health

The 51-year-old seriously injured by gunshots died in Acireale hospital in front of a private club in Aci Sant’Antonio, in the Catania area. The victim was hit by at least two bullets from behind, apparently while he was trying to flee. A hitman aboard a car would have fired, but the dynamics still remain to be reconstructed and for this reason the carabinieri of the Acireale company and of the provincial command of Catania, who are investigating the ambush, are acquiring the recordings of video surveillance of the area.

