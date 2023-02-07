Lots of news at home rockstarting from the new testimonial: Michelle Hunziker, one of the most appreciated and loved show women in Italy. With her energy, professionalism and popularity, she becomes the spokesperson for Rocchetta water and its followers beneficial effects for the skin.

The water that regenerates skin cells

In the new commercial, Michelle tells her beauty secret, jealously guarded in the fridge, from her living room. We are obviously talking about Rocchetta water, which purifies the body from within and contributes to regenerate skin cells. Constant hydration, associated with a correct lifestyle and a healthy diet, favors purification of the organism and cellular regeneration of the skin. Because, let’s remember, to keep the skin young you need to regenerate the cells!

It contributes to the hydration of the epidermis

New in vitro studies conducted at the Laboratory of Skin Physiopathology belonging to the Chair of Dermatology of the University of Naples Federico II, directed by Professor Gabriella Fabbrocini, and recently published in theItalian Journal of Dermatology and Venereologydemonstrate that Rocchetta water contributes to the hydration of the epidermis and maintains the physiological cell regeneration. The cells of the epidermis, those which ensure skin renewal, were tested in Rocchetta water in order to verify their regenerative and antiaging properties. The study by the University of Frederick II showed that Rocchetta water stimulates cellular vitality thus maintaining healthy and luminous skin.

Even the Ministry of Health has recognized that «Rocchetta water contributes to the hydration of the epidermis and maintains its physiological cell regeneration» (Decree of the Ministry of Health n. 4415 of 11.22.2022). Rocchetta, water of health, thanks to its peculiar characteristics, can represent a fundamental element of the daily diet for the benefit of the skin, which gains in brightness and beauty.