Acquatrekking, is leaning more and more feet: where to practice it in Italy

Walking through forest paths, rivers and rock walls is becoming one of the most popular activities of the last period.

Aquatrekking allows people to immerse themselves in green forest landscapes. To be precise, it is a form of hiking that involves the ascent of rivers and streams, with the alternation of walks in the water and on the paths. This sport has spread in Italy thanks to the guides of the Pollino National Park who wanted to clean up the paths. To free up part of the route, they lowered themselves into the water in overalls, starting to go up the stream. So since then this type of excursion has spread to many Italian regions.

Over time it has evolved into a real sport with different levels of difficulty. With a minimum of physical training and the right route, it can be done without problems. In any case it is necessary to have a guide who accompanies the group along the right path. Below in this article we will list the best Italian places to practice this activity.

The perfect places to practice acquatrekking

The best place ever is the Pollino National Park. The excursions start from Viggianello, and it is also possible to choose different types of routes that will allow you to explore the Mercure-Lao river. To do this route without problems, you can choose the easy level suitable for families and children aged 3 and over. The visit lasts about 2 hours, since it is 1.5 km at the end of which you stop for an aperitif. The medium-difficulty route is 2.5 km, suitable for families with children aged 7 and over. The last level of difficulty, called acquatrekking canyon is for the more experienced, starts from 14 years old and lasts 3 hours. It features waterfalls, pools and rock faces.

The best places for aquatrekking: where to do it – (tantasalute.it)

The second place is Sardinia, in particular in the areas of Ogliastra and Gallura, or even better in the southern part of the island. There are many watercourses surrounded by nature, in fact there is the Picocca stream, the Flumineddu stream, the Flumendosa river and the San Girolamo stream.

We then move on to Tuscany, which allows you to practice water trekking in the Val di Lima, at the Bagni di Lucca. Here it is possible to have fun by being carried away by the current, or floating in the water and then stopping in the pools to have fun. This area offers a green landscape to explore with the whole family or friends. The route can be done in the period from May to September and lasts two hours, children can only participate from 6 years onwards.

