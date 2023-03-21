Home Health Acrylamide: The less acrylamide, the better
Acrylamide: The less acrylamide, the better

Acrylamide: The less acrylamide, the better

Kaffee­bohnen. In the coffee bean test, we found acrylamide in all espresso and crema beans. When it comes to coffee, what counts in the end is how much acrylamide ends up in the cup – and we were able to give the all clear: all the espressos we prepared fell below the guideline value for coffee.

Starchy products. In 2019, we tested 53 different foods for acrylamide: crispbread and rusks, biscuits and waffles, crunchy muesli and coffee substitutes, children’s rusks and biscuits, crackers and potato chips. There were no nasty surprises, but the pollutant ratings ranged from very good to sufficient.

French fries. In the air fryer test, we fried French fries. It doesn’t matter which device was used – all potato sticks fell below the corresponding EU guideline value.

vegetable chips. In the vegetable chips test, we found very high levels of acrylamide in three products. We based our rating on the benchmark for potato chips, as there is still no benchmark for the comparatively new product group of crisps made from carrots, beetroot and the like. The acrylamide levels found in the three affected products led to the overall assessment of poor. The competition showed in the test that it is technically possible to produce chips with significantly lower acrylamide levels.

Pretzel. In testing frozen pretzels, we checked for acrylamide, but it didn’t pose a significant problem.

Kartoffel­chips. Our test of classic potato chips in 2013 had a pleasing result in terms of acrylamide: With one exception, all products were well below the guideline value for acrylamide in potato chips.

