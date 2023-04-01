Home Health Act to strengthen the provision of medicinal and medical aids comes into force
Act to strengthen the provision of medicinal and medical aids comes into force

In an aging society, the supply of remedies and aids is becoming increasingly important. Insured persons must receive the right help in order to be able to cope with their everyday life as independently as possible despite their limitations – this includes, for example, incontinence aids and prostheses, wheelchairs and hearing aids. That is why we ensure a good and up-to-date supply of remedies and aids and set the course for the further development of these important service areas. With the law, we underline the great importance of physiotherapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists and podiatrists for patient care and create the legal framework for appropriate remuneration for their services. In addition, we are aligning the provision of medical aids more closely with quality goals and improving patients’ rights to advice and information. In addition, we put a stop to influencing doctor diagnoses with the aim of receiving more funds from the health fund.

