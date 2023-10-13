Acting Minister of Health Calls for More Effective Policies and Regulations

The acting Minister of Health, Jose Manuel Miñones, emphasized the importance of implementing more and better policies in the field of politics and regulations during his online intervention in a two-day forum organized by ‘The Economist’. Miñones highlighted the need for improved policies to address various healthcare challenges and optimize health services in the country. He stressed the significance of enacting effective regulations that promote public health, ensure patient safety, and support healthcare professionals. Miñones’ remarks came as he shared insights and exchanged ideas with experts and stakeholders in the forum. As Minister of Health, Miñones aims to drive positive changes and advancements in healthcare policy.

