107 Facts Every América Fan Should Know: Celebrating 107 Years of Club América

America: 107 Years of History and Glory

MEXICO — America, one of the most successful and iconic clubs in Mexican soccer, is celebrating its 107th anniversary since its founding on October 12, 1916. To commemorate this special occasion, we present 107 interesting facts that every America fan should know.

Founded by Rafael Garza Gutiérrez “Récord”, Germán Núñez Cortina, and Ignacio “Nacho” de la Garza, America is one of the oldest and most storied clubs in Liga MX. Together with Chivas, they are the only team that has participated in all seasons of the league, demonstrating their consistency and dominance in Mexican soccer.

Despite facing fierce competition, America has never been relegated or played in the Second Division, solidifying their position as one of the top teams in the country. From their inception, America was formed with the union of students from Jesuit and Marist schools, setting them apart from other clubs of that time, which were predominantly made up of foreigners.

Throughout their illustrious history, America has achieved numerous milestones and records. They have won a total of 13 league titles, making them the team with the most championships in the Mexican League. They have also played the most Liguilla games, showcasing their ability to consistently compete at the highest level.

One of the most iconic symbols of the club is the Golden Eagle, which was chosen as the team’s symbol in 1981. This emblem represents the importance and prestige of the club, and it has become synonymous with the America brand. Mario Moreno ‘Cantinflas,’ the legendary Mexican actor, even served as the honorary president of the team in the 1940s.

Amidst their success, America has had some legendary players who have left a lasting impact on the team and the sport. Cuauhtémoc Blanco, considered one of the greatest Mexican players of all time, debuted with America wearing different numbers throughout his career, each signifying a special moment or tribute. And Hugo Sánchez, named the best player in Mexico in the 20th century, played for America in the early 1990s.

In addition to their on-field achievements, America has also been recognized internationally. They have won seven Concacaf Champions League titles, one Concacaf Giants Cup, and two Inter-American Cup championships. In 2001, they became the first non-European or South American team to be recognized as the World Club of the Month, further solidifying their achievements on a global scale.

As America celebrates its 107th anniversary, there is no doubt that the club’s rich history, stunning records, and unparalleled success have firmly established them as one of the main rivals to beat in Liga MX. From their founding to the present day, America continues to be a pillar of Mexican soccer and an emblem of excellence.

Here’s to another 107 years of glory for America!

Share this: Facebook

X

