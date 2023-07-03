Home » activists on the track, the blue Sibilio (400 hurdles) is slowed down and finishes fourth
Health

activists on the track, the blue Sibilio (400 hurdles) is slowed down and finishes fourth

by admin
activists on the track, the blue Sibilio (400 hurdles) is slowed down and finishes fourth

It’s not exactly the debut in Diamond League that he had imagined Alessandro Sibilio. In the 400m hurdles, the Neapolitan of the Fiamme Gialle starts cautiously, but comes out well in the final and recovers positions, to launch himself towards second place behind the elusive Karsten Warholm.

Gaffe at the European Athletics Championships, an anti-Juve choir starts from the speakers: social media in revolt

Gimbo Tamberi wins gold at the European Championships and argues: «Golden Gala? They didn’t invite me”

Incredible on the track

Then something unprecedented happens, at least at these levels: four people occupy the track, about ten meters before the finish line, from the seventh to the first lane. Warholm passes unscathed, running in eighth place and winning in 47.57. Not the blue, which is the first to tear down one of the two banners raised by the demonstrators and slows down dramatically.

The race is therefore compromised: second Kyron McMaster (British Virgin Islands, 48.94), third the Estonian Rasmus Magi (49.04), fourth Sibilio in 49.11, inevitably a second worse than last week’s success with 48.14 at the European team championships. «I realized it just before – the words of the blue – so I slowed down at that point. However, I knew that we wouldn’t go very fast in this cold weather and at the start I didn’t have a great race. He will be back on track on July 21st in Montecarlo ».

Read the full article
are Leggo.it

See also  Jacobs seventh in the Diamond League 100 in Paris. Record for Kipyegon and Ingebrigtsen

You may also like

comes the 75% deduction on bathrooms and fixtures;...

Overcoming the Unpredictable: A Brave Man’s Battle with...

the wrath of the sister and solidarity of...

for amounts over 516 thousand euros, the SOA...

The Secrets of the Danish Diet: A Recipe...

F1 | Sting track limits: 10 seconds to...

Nintendo Switch 2: A Spanish team has received...

Surgeon Sentenced in Sweden as Stem Cell Treatments...

we advance to Bakhmut. Powerful explosion at Russian...

Primavalle murder, tomorrow the torchlight procession in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy