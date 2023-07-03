activists on the track, the blue Sibilio (400 hurdles) is slowed down and finishes fourth

It’s not exactly the debut in Diamond League that he had imagined Alessandro Sibilio. In the 400m hurdles, the Neapolitan of the Fiamme Gialle starts cautiously, but comes out well in the final and recovers positions, to launch himself towards second place behind the elusive Karsten Warholm.

Gaffe at the European Athletics Championships, an anti-Juve choir starts from the speakers: social media in revolt

Gimbo Tamberi wins gold at the European Championships and argues: «Golden Gala? They didn’t invite me”

Incredible on the track

Then something unprecedented happens, at least at these levels: four people occupy the track, about ten meters before the finish line, from the seventh to the first lane. Warholm passes unscathed, running in eighth place and winning in 47.57. Not the blue, which is the first to tear down one of the two banners raised by the demonstrators and slows down dramatically.

The race is therefore compromised: second Kyron McMaster (British Virgin Islands, 48.94), third the Estonian Rasmus Magi (49.04), fourth Sibilio in 49.11, inevitably a second worse than last week’s success with 48.14 at the European team championships. «I realized it just before – the words of the blue – so I slowed down at that point. However, I knew that we wouldn’t go very fast in this cold weather and at the start I didn’t have a great race. He will be back on track on July 21st in Montecarlo ».

Read the full article

are Leggo.it

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

