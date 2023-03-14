Increasingly close collaboration between the two health authorities to provide quality services to the citizens of the province of Ferrara. The activity of the new one starts next Monday, March 13th Palliative Care Clinic at the “Sant’Anna” hospital in Cona. One more service, as part of the reorganization of the Palliative Care Network of Ferrara, implemented by Dr. Loretta Gulminidirector of the Palliative Care Operational Unit, which will be managed by medical staff from the Ausl and nursing staff from the University Hospital.

The clinic, active 22 hours a week, will follow patients with oncological and non-oncological pathologies for which it is necessary to activate pain control therapy or perform services such as medications, transfusions, placement of catheters, tubes and more. But it will also support family members in planning treatment, in patient support and in accepting the diagnosis, so much so that in the team, in addition to doctors and nurses, there is also the figure of the psychologist.

“I express satisfaction with this new project, which contemplates a close and active collaboration between the University Hospital and the Ausl – comments the doctor Monica CalamaiGeneral Manager of the two Ferrara healthcare companies -. Palliative care is essential for a dignified quality of life, and the expansion of the offer also at the Cona hospital, with a state-of-the-art clinic, represents a significant step forward. This is a further piece in the broader corporate unification work which is proceeding apace”.

“National and regional regulations protect the citizen’s right to access palliative care and pain-relieving therapies and promote access paths even in the early stages of the disease – adds the Dr. Gulmini –. To this end, steps were taken to reorganize the Palliative Care Network of Ferrara with the expansion of local services, medical personnel and places of care: Outpatient clinic, Hospice, home assistance, hospital consultancy and in non-hospital structures. The Palliative Care Network allows the patient and his family to be taken care of in order to make the course of the pathology as dignified as possible by trying to control the physical symptoms, give psychological support and identify the most suitable place of care for each phase of the pathology . Among these is the palliative care clinic, dedicated to ambulatory patients and also aimed at promoting early access to treatment in the logistics center closest to the citizen’s home”.

With this in mind, the following outpatient points have already been activated in the Ferrara area within the Community Houses: Ferrara (Cittadella S. Rocco), Copparo (Casa della Comunità S.Giuseppe), Cento (in the hospital), Bondeno (Casa della Comunità of the Borselli Brothers Community), Portomaggiore (C.Eppi Community House), Comacchio (S. Camillo Community House), Codigoro (Community House). The ADO clinic (in the ADO via Veneziani Ferrara office) and now also the new Cona clinic are added. Where the team made up of the following professionals will work: palliative doctors, Loretta Gulmini, Daniela Scapoli, Giusi Di Donato and Salvatore Alongi; Palliative nurses Sara Poletti and Manuela Nardini, coordinated by Michela Lonardi.