Acute or chronic sinuitis? You should know these symptoms

Acute or chronic sinuitis? You should know these symptoms

Are you suffering from a pressing headache, a runny nose or a stuffy nose? You may be suffering from a sinus infection. This article provides information about the variety of different, often not very specific, symptoms.

What is a sinus infection (sinusitis)?

A sinus infection, medically known as sinusitis, occurs when the mucous membranes in the paranasal sinuses, the air-filled cavities in the skull behind the forehead and jaw, become inflamed. Acute inflammation is usually caused by viruses, bacteria or allergies.

Acute versus chronic sinusitis: symptoms in detail

Depending on the duration and frequency of the symptoms, sinusitis is divided into acute and chronic forms.

Acute Sinusitis

Symptoms of acute sinusitis are often similar to those of a cold and usually last up to a week. They include

Pain and pressure in the faceCongested or runny nose with thick, yellowish or greenish nasal mucusSudden loss of sense of smell and tasteHeadacheIncrease in body temperature (fever)FatigueBad breath

Chronic sinusitis

Chronic sinusitis usually lasts longer and symptoms may recur despite treatment. Symptoms of chronic sinusitis are often less pronounced and may include the following

Persistent flow of mucus from the nose or throatPersistent headache – Chronic fatiguePersistent feeling of pain or pressure in the faceLoss of sense of smell and tasteBad breath, often associated with a bitter taste in the mouth

It is important to know that symptoms of both acute and chronic sinusitis can vary and differ from person to person. If you think you have a sinus infection, please consult a doctor for professional diagnosis and treatment.

Rare and non-specific symptoms of sinusitis

In some cases, symptoms of sinusitis may be nonspecific or less common. This includes

Sore throat or cough that gets worse at night. Scratchy throat due to mucus. Changes in voice, especially in children. Pain or pressure in the ear. Nausea or vomiting, especially in children

Some people may also be asymptomatic or have only very mild symptoms. Symptoms may also be less severe in older people and people with weakened immune systems. It is therefore important to take any change in general well-being seriously and to see a doctor if symptoms persist.

Important NOTE: This is general information only. We do not claim to be complete. If inflammation of the paranasal sinuses is suspected please see a doctor. This information can never replace the advice of a doctor.

